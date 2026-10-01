Elk Festival Returns to Estes Park

Fall Tradition Celebrates the Season in Downtown Estes Park

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

ESTES PARK — One of the most recognizable sounds of autumn in Colorado is returning to Estes Park as Elk Festival takes over Bond Park in downtown Estes Park this weekend.

The festival is scheduled for Saturday, October 3, at Bond Park, 170 MacGregor Ave., placing visitors in the heart of town during the height of the fall elk season.

October is an especially popular time to visit Estes Park as changing leaves, cooler mountain weather, and the annual elk rut create a distinctly Colorado fall experience. The festival gives residents and visitors another reason to make a day of it, combining a downtown community event with opportunities to explore Estes Park and the surrounding mountain landscape.

Anyone hoping to see elk should remember that the animals are wild, and the rut can make bulls especially unpredictable. Visitors should give wildlife plenty of room and observe from a safe distance.

Event Details

What: Elk Festival

When: Saturday, October 3

Where: Bond Park, 170 MacGregor Ave., Estes Park

More Info: https://northfortynews.com/local-calendar#/details/elk-festival/19339463/2026-10-03T00

Calendar: Find more Northern Colorado events at https://northfortynews.com/calendar.