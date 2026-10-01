Old Town Library Celebrates 50 Years

Fort Collins library marks milestone with 1970s-themed celebration, time capsule reveal

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Old Town Library will celebrate 50 years in its current downtown home with a 1970s-themed community celebration on October 17, featuring a time capsule reveal, retro games, music, and a look back at more than a century of public library service in Fort Collins.

Poudre Libraries will host the free anniversary celebration from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Old Town Library, 201 Peterson St. The event takes place almost exactly 50 years after the building opened as the Main Library on October 18, 1976.

“For 50 years, Old Town Library has grown alongside this community and created a welcoming space for learning and connection,” said Diane Lapierre, Poudre Libraries executive director. “This milestone is both a celebration of our roots, extending all the way back to the beginning of city public library service in 1901, and a celebration of our future.”

The October 17 celebration will include appetizers, refreshments, and birthday cake, along with 1970s music, a photo booth, retro games, and books.

One of the evening’s highlights will be the unveiling of items from a time capsule created in 1976. The Fort Collins Museum of Discovery will participate in the reveal.

Visitors can also explore the history of the city’s earlier Carnegie Library through an activity presented with the Center for Creativity.

“Old Town Library is a testament to the power of reading, lifelong learning, and community,” said Kristen Draper, Old Town Library manager. “It’s a trusted resource for people of every age, ability, and background to connect with the resources and opportunities they need to achieve their goals and build a stronger community together.”

More Than a Century of Library Service

Fort Collins’ public library history stretches back more than 125 years.

The city’s first permanent public library opened in 1904 in the Carnegie Building at 200 Mathews St. Built for $12,500, the library initially housed 2,770 books. The building was expanded in 1939 as the community and its library collection grew.

By the 1970s, Fort Collins needed a larger facility. Strong community support led to the construction of the nearly 34,000-square-foot Main Library at 201 Peterson St. The approximately $1.75 million project opened in October 1976 and became the centerpiece of what was then Lincoln Park, now Library Park.

Main Library became Old Town Library after library services transitioned from the City of Fort Collins to the independent Poudre River Public Library District.

Today, Old Town Library encompasses more than 40,000 square feet and houses more than 105,000 items. According to Poudre Libraries, more than 251,000 people visited Old Town Library during the first eight months of 2026, while circulation across the district exceeds 3 million items annually.

The Poudre River Public Library District serves more than 210,000 people across approximately 1,800 square miles of northern Larimer County.

More about the history of public libraries in Fort Collins is available through the Fort Collins History Connection.

Event Details

What: Old Town Library 50th Anniversary Celebration

When: Saturday, October 17, 5:30–8 p.m.

Where: Old Town Library, 201 Peterson St., Fort Collins

Cost: Free and open to the public