Fort Collins Breaks Ground on Power Trail Underpass at Harmony Road

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Major project will close final gap in trail, improving safety and connectivity for cyclists and pedestrians

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The City of Fort Collins has officially begun construction on the long-awaited Power Trail Harmony Crossing project, which will close a key gap between Golden Meadows Park and Keenland Drive. The project will add a new underpass beneath Harmony Road, offering a safer and more direct route for trail users traveling between south Fort Collins and the city’s extensive trail network.

Construction begins Wednesday, November 12, marking a significant milestone in the city’s commitment to improving multimodal transportation and connectivity. Initial work will focus on building the underpass beneath Harmony Road before extending new paved trail sections north and south along the Union Pacific Railroad corridor.

When complete, the Power Trail will form a continuous, paved connection from Trilby Road to the Spring Creek Trail — a major enhancement for local cyclists, runners, and pedestrians. The project is expected to be completed in spring 2027.

Construction Impacts and Environmental Changes

During November and December, drivers can expect shoulder closures and median work on Harmony Road between McMurry Avenue and Timberline Road. Some trees on the south side of Harmony Road will also be removed to accommodate the new underpass and trail segment.

Groundbreaking Ceremony Planned

To mark the start of construction, the City will hold a ceremonial groundbreaking on Monday, December 2, at 11 a.m. at Golden Meadows Park. The event will include remarks from city staff and a possible guided visit to the project site. Media representatives who wish to attend can contact [email protected] for more details.

More Information

For project updates, visit fcgov.com/engineering/powertrailcrossing.

For information about construction and traffic impacts, visit fcgov.com/construction.