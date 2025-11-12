Music Industry Town Hall to Unite Colorado’s Music Scenes

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Fort Collins Museum of Discovery hosts free regional networking event with leaders from across the Front Range

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Musicians, promoters, and industry professionals from across the Front Range are invited to come together for the Music Industry Town Hall on Tuesday, November 19, from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. at the Fort Collins Museum of Discovery.

Presented by FoCoMA (Fort Collins Musicians Association), this free community event will connect artists and music leaders from Fort Collins, Boulder, Denver, and Colorado Springs for an evening focused on strengthening Colorado’s music ecosystem.

Featured speakers include Greta Cornett (Fort Collins), DNA Picasso (Denver), Adam Perry (Boulder), and TerryJosiah Sharpe (Colorado Springs)—each bringing a unique perspective on collaboration, regional touring, and community growth.

Attendees will enjoy a free dinner from Music City Hot Chicken as they network, share experiences, and discuss ways to strengthen and sustain Colorado’s interconnected music scene for all.

For more information and event updates, visit focomx.org.

Source: Fort Collins Musicians Association (FoCoMA)