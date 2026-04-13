Fort Collins Poetry Exhibit Celebrates April Arts

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Local poets and photographers showcase creative voices during National Poetry Month at the Fort Collins Senior Center

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A new exhibit highlighting the region’s creative community is on display this April, offering Northern Colorado residents a chance to experience the power of poetry and photography in one place.

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Hosted by the Front Range Forum, “The Poetic Moment” features a 35-panel collection of original poetry paired with photography, created by members of the organization’s Poets’ Forum and Hotshots groups. The exhibit runs throughout April at the Fort Collins Senior Center, inviting visitors to explore a wide range of perspectives and artistic expression.

The exhibit also includes work from several well-known voices in Colorado’s poetry community, including Colorado Poet Laureate Bobby LeFebre, former Colorado Poet Laureate Mary Crow, Fort Collins Poet Laureate Melissa Mitchell, and Loveland Poet Laureate Beth Lechleitner. Additional contributors include former Loveland Poet Laureates Lynn Kincanon and Veronica Patterson, as well as regional literary figures Lorrie Wolfe and John Calderazzo.

Organizers say the collaboration reflects the diversity and vitality of the Northern Colorado arts scene, bringing together emerging and established voices for a community-centered celebration of National Poetry Month. The project was developed by Poet’s Forum facilitators Mark J. Rosoff and Tim Van Schmidt to highlight how poetry can connect people across experiences and generations.

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The Fort Collins Senior Center is located at 1200 Raintree Drive. Residents can learn more about the Front Range Forum and its programs at Front Range Forum.

Moments like this—quiet, creative, and rooted in place—are part of what shapes Northern Colorado each day. You can follow more stories like this as they unfold across the region in the Daily Update, a steady way to stay connected each morning.

Attribution: Information provided by exhibitor Tim VanSchmidt.