‘Til Harvest Comes’ Brings Powerful Story of Family and Survival to Fort Collins Stage

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Free performance at Magic Rat explores rural struggles, justice, and the cost of care

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A gripping story of desperation, family, and moral conflict comes to the stage in Fort Collins this week as ‘Til Harvest Comes takes over Magic Rat Live Music for a special one-night performance.

Community Message

Set in rural America, the production follows Jim, a struggling farmer pushed to the edge when his young daughter needs life-saving medical care far beyond what his local hospital can provide. As costs spiral and time runs out, Jim makes a desperate decision that sets off a chain of events involving crime, justice, and the limits of what a parent will do to protect their child.

Opposing him is Sheriff Grace Cain, a dedicated law enforcement officer determined to uphold the law—even as it threatens to fracture her own family. The story unfolds as a tense, emotional exploration of the systemic challenges faced by rural communities, from access to healthcare to the weight of personal responsibility.

The performance runs Wednesday, April 15, from 6 to 9 p.m., and is free to attend, offering Northern Colorado residents an opportunity to experience a thought-provoking narrative in an intimate live setting.

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