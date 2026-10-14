Wyoming Motorcyclist Killed in Loveland Crash; Truck Driver Charged

Police say a pickup truck failed to yield while turning left at 29th Street and Garfield Avenue, causing a fatal collision Monday afternoon.

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A 65-year-old Wyoming man died Monday afternoon after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck at a busy Loveland intersection, according to the Loveland Police Department.

The crash occurred shortly after 1 p.m. on October 12 at East 29th Street and North Garfield Avenue.

Investigators said the motorcyclist was traveling south on Garfield Avenue aboard a Yamaha motorcycle when a GMC truck, driven by a 55-year-old Loveland man, attempted to turn left from northbound Garfield Avenue. The truck crossed into the motorcycle’s path, resulting in a collision that threw the rider from his motorcycle.

Emergency personnel attempted lifesaving measures, but the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary findings indicate the truck driver failed to yield the right-of-way. Police said neither excessive speed nor impaPolice charged the truck driver appeared to be contributing factors.

Police charged the truck driver in connection with the crash, though they did not specify the charge in their initial announcement.

The Loveland Police Department’s CRASH Team responded to investigate the collision. The intersection remained closed for several hours while investigators documented evidence and reconstructed the crash.

The Larimer County Coroner’s Office is expected to release the motorcyclist’s identity.

Police emphasized that the investigation is ongoing and that findings could change as they review additional evidence.

Anyone with information about the collision is encouraged to contact the Loveland Police Department’s non-emergency line at 970-667-2151. Officer J. Slick is handling follow-up investigative work.