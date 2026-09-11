Start your morning → Daily Update
Delivered every morning at 5 a.m.

Locally owned. Community Supported.
Free to read.

News | Events | Subscribe

Never-Forget-NFN-fit-1200×900-insertion-168433

Latest Headlines

Greeley Farmers Market Opens Saturday Morning Downtown

North Forty News
,
Greeley Farmers Market Opens Saturday Morning Downtown

Saturday market offers a morning stop near Lincoln Park

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

GREELEY, Colo. — Saturday morning offers another opportunity to shop locally as the Greeley Farmers Market opens Sept. 12 in downtown Greeley.

Website-Top-Banner-Salute-v3-fit-900×750-insertion-167913

The market runs from 8 a.m. to noon north of Lincoln Park on 7th Street.

The weekly gathering gives residents and visitors a reason to start the weekend downtown while supporting the farmers market and its participating vendors.

Farmers markets also offer something increasingly valuable as summer winds down: a chance to connect directly with the people behind locally available food and goods while spending part of the morning outdoors.

ChatGPT-Image-Aug-24-2026-12_28_46-AM

The Sept. 12 market falls during the transition toward fall, making it a timely stop for shoppers looking to see what is available as Northern Colorado’s growing season changes.

Visitors can pair a trip to the market with other downtown Greeley businesses and attractions for a Saturday morning outing.

Event Details
Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026
8 a.m.–noon
North of Lincoln Park on 7th Street
Greeley

FCNad_062725_Pollinators_(1) (1)

Source: Greeley Farmers Market and North Forty News Community Calendar.

Find More to Do Across Northern Colorado

Markets, festivals and community gatherings fill the calendar every week. Find your next local outing with the North Forty News Daily Update.

Start Your Free Trial
Get the North Forty News Daily Update
Local news, weather, and events for Northern Colorado — delivered every morning at 5 a.m.
Support independent local news and start your day informed.
Get the Daily Update

Featured Stories

September 11 2026 Edition