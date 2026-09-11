Greeley Farmers Market Opens Saturday Morning Downtown

Saturday market offers a morning stop near Lincoln Park

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

GREELEY, Colo. — Saturday morning offers another opportunity to shop locally as the Greeley Farmers Market opens Sept. 12 in downtown Greeley.

The market runs from 8 a.m. to noon north of Lincoln Park on 7th Street.

The weekly gathering gives residents and visitors a reason to start the weekend downtown while supporting the farmers market and its participating vendors.

Farmers markets also offer something increasingly valuable as summer winds down: a chance to connect directly with the people behind locally available food and goods while spending part of the morning outdoors.

The Sept. 12 market falls during the transition toward fall, making it a timely stop for shoppers looking to see what is available as Northern Colorado’s growing season changes.

Visitors can pair a trip to the market with other downtown Greeley businesses and attractions for a Saturday morning outing.

Event Details

Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026

8 a.m.–noon

North of Lincoln Park on 7th Street

Greeley

Source: Greeley Farmers Market and North Forty News Community Calendar.