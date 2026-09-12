Two Injured in Fort Collins Gunfire Incident

Police say there is no ongoing threat near Edora Pool and Ice Center

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Two people were taken to a hospital after a report of gunfire near Edora Pool and Ice Center late Thursday night, according to Fort Collins Police.

Police and emergency personnel responded to the area around 10:30 p.m. Sept. 10 after receiving the report of gunfire.

Two people were transported to a local hospital with injuries described by police as non-life-threatening.

Fort Collins Police said officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. Authorities reported there was no ongoing threat to the public.

Police had not released additional information about what led to the gunfire, whether anyone had been arrested, or the identities of those injured as of the initial public update.

Source: Fort Collins Police