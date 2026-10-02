Greeley History Museum Offers Free History Hours

October programs explore Greeley water history and one family’s multicultural story

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

GREELEY, Colo. — The Greeley History Museum will host two free History Hour presentations in October, offering audiences a look at Greeley’s water history and a family story spanning cultures and generations.

On Oct. 15, Michael Welsh, Ph.D., a former history professor at the University of Northern Colorado, will discuss the second edition of Confluence: The Story of Greeley Water. Welsh, who taught at UNC for 35 years, also co-authored the book’s first edition.

Michael Welsh will discuss his book, “Confluence: The Story of Greeley Water on October 15 as the first of two History Hour presentations this month. (Photo courtesy Greeley History Museum)

The book examines the role water has played in Greeley since the city’s founding in 1870 near the confluence of the Cache la Poudre and South Platte rivers. It also explores historic conflicts with upstream irrigators near present-day Windsor that contributed to the development of western water law.

A second History Hour on Oct. 22 will feature Tony Arguello presenting “Out of Many Am I,” the story of his family as passed down through generations. Arguello will share stories of his family’s struggles, travels, and experiences across numerous cultures while encouraging attendees to explore their own family histories.

Both programs begin at noon at the Greeley History Museum, 714 8th Street, and are free and open to the public. Reservations are not required.

For more information, contact the Greeley Historic Preservation Office at [email protected] or 970-350-9222.