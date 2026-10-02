Colorado Ag Internship Grants Open for 2027

Farms, ranches and agricultural businesses can receive up to $5,000 to help cover intern costs

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Colorado farms, ranches and agricultural businesses planning to hire interns for the 2027 growing season can apply for grants of up to $5,000 through the Colorado Department of Agriculture.

Applications are now open for the state’s Agricultural Workforce Development Program, which reimburses eligible agricultural businesses for up to 50% of the cost of employing an intern, with a maximum award of $5,000.

The funding can help cover wages, workers’ compensation insurance, and other costs associated with internships. In exchange, participating businesses provide interns with hands-on training designed to prepare them for careers in agriculture.

“The need for quality, hands-on training opportunities for our next generation has never been greater,” said Amanda Laban, director of CDA’s Markets Division. “Supporting our ag businesses while at the same time developing skilled ag workers squarely hits the mark for preparing our future ag workforce.”

Since the program was created in 2018, CDA says it has awarded more than $1.25 million to support more than 280 internships across Colorado.

Any agricultural business operating in Colorado is eligible to apply. Preference is given to businesses involved in producing agricultural crops, livestock, dairy, timber, greenhouse products and nursery products.

Applications are due Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, at 5 p.m. MT. Businesses can learn more and apply at ag.colorado.gov/awdp.

CDA will also hold an informational webinar at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, covering the program, online application, and review process. A recording will be posted on the program website later.

The Agricultural Workforce Development Program is part of CDA’s effort to expand internship and educational opportunities for aspiring farmers, ranchers, and other emerging agricultural professionals.