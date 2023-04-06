High School Students Host German Trivia Contest

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

German language students at Fort Collins High School are hosting a fun German Trivia Contest from 1-2:30 pm Saturday, May 13, at the Global Village Museum of Arts and Cultures. The friendly contest is in conjunction with the exhibit the students curated, Deutschland Through Students’ Eyes, in the Museum’s Main Gallery.

“Everyone is welcome to participate and learn interesting facts about the country,” said Erin Burr-Adair, the high school’s German Teacher and Chair of the World Languages Department. “The students have worked really hard on the exhibit, so please come and support them as trivia gamers.”

Admission to the contest is only $1 per person to help cover costs for refreshments and prizes. Reservations are available at globalvillagemuseum.org, and walk-ins are welcome on the day of the event.

The Global Village Museum is located at 200 West Mountain Avenue, and Museum hours are 11 am to 5 pm, Tuesday through Saturday. Regular admission is $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and students, $1 for ages 4-15, and free for children three and under. Adult tours receive discounted admission of $3/person. For more information, visit globalvillagemuseum.org or call 970-221-4600.