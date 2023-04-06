Fort Collins City Council Approves Move to Contracted Trash and Recycling System

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Fort Collins City Council recently adopted a contract for residential trash and recycling collection. For a price similar to what most households paid in 2022 for only trash and every-other-week recycling, the adopted contract with Republic Services includes weekly trash and recycling collection, seasonal yard trimmings (April- November), and two bulky item collections per year.

The new service will begin on September 30, 2024. Until then, households will continue using the licensed hauler of their choosing.

Households wanting to start or change service before September 30, 2024, may contact Republic Services, Ram Waste / Waste Connections, or Waste Management.

All households enrolled in the City contracted program will be contacted in the first half of 2024 to set up billing with the hauler, select their cart sizes, request a variance, or choose to opt out of the program and pay the opt-out fee. Households will receive bills for service directly from the hauler and have dedicated local customer service representatives.

Enrolled households will receive new trash, recycling, and yard trimmings carts with the City logo in the fall of 2024.

Learn more about the adopted contract, who is included in it, what it includes, and answers to frequently asked questions at fcgov.com/contract-for-trash.