Highland Festival Celebrates 50 Years in Estes Park

Golden Jubilee features Celtic music, athletics and international pageantry

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

ESTES PARK, Colo. — Pipes, drums, Highland athletics and Celtic traditions will fill Estes Park Sept. 11–13 as the Longs Peak Scottish-Irish Highland Festival celebrates its 50th anniversary.

The Golden Jubilee marks half a century for an event that has become a September tradition in Estes Park, drawing performers, competitors and visitors from around the country and abroad.

Festival Field opens at 9 a.m. each day, with multiple stages offering entertainment throughout the weekend. Visitors can expect pipe bands, Celtic music, Highland dancing, clan heritage and Scottish Highland athletic competitions.

The anniversary celebration also includes special guests and experiences. Actor Adrian Paul, known for “Highlander,” is scheduled to lead sword-training sessions Saturday and Sunday. Coinneach MacLeod, known as the Hebridean Baker, will make his first appearance at the festival with stories, Scottish traditions and cookbook signings.

Highland cattle also return for all three days.

One of the weekend’s signature attractions is the Estes Park International Tattoo, featuring more than 200 performers in military and Celtic pageantry. Performers include the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, international military bands, Highland dancers, pipes and drums, the Colorado Brass Band and Native American dancers.

The Tattoo is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday and 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

The 2026 festival will not include its traditional downtown parade. Organizers announced that the parade was canceled because of unforeseen circumstances, but the remainder of the Golden Jubilee celebration will continue at Festival Field.

The festival traces its roots to founder Dr. James Durward, who envisioned an event that could extend Estes Park’s tourism season beyond Labor Day. Five decades later, the celebration remains one of the mountain community’s signature annual events.

Event Details

Friday–Sunday, Sept. 11–13, 2026

Festival Field opens at 9 a.m. daily

Estes Park

Source: Longs Peak Scottish-Irish Highland Festival