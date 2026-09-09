Larimer County Launches Youth Gun Safety Campaign

“Choices” campaign encourages teens to walk away from firearm-related risks and protect their futures

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A Larimer County coalition is asking young people to consider how a single decision involving a firearm could affect their future.

The Larimer County Juvenile Gun Safety Coalition has launched “Choices,” a new public safety campaign aimed at helping teens recognize potentially dangerous situations involving firearms and make decisions that keep themselves and others safe.

The campaign centers on a public service announcement following three local teens with ambitions involving college, military service and athletics. On their way to a party, the teens discover that the driver has brought a firearm into the vehicle. Each decides to walk away from the situation.

The message emphasizes that choices made in a matter of moments can have lasting consequences — and that leaving a risky situation can protect goals and opportunities years in the making.

“One choice can change the trajectory of a young person’s life,” said Emily Humphrey, director of Larimer County Community Justice Alternatives and a founding member of the coalition. “Youth have the power to protect their futures through the decisions they make every day. By encouraging teens to trust their instincts and walk away from risky situations, we are helping them keep their goals on track.”

The PSA is available in English and with Spanish subtitles through Larimer County. More information about the campaign is available at larimer.gov/choices.

Tom Gonzales, director of the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment, said the campaign is designed to remind young people of their ability to protect themselves and their friends.

“‘Choices’ encourages teens to pause, think about what’s at stake, and make decisions that keep themselves and others safe,” Gonzales said.

The campaign also has support from local schools, law enforcement agencies and health organizations.

Poudre School District Superintendent Brian Kingsley said young people throughout Northern Colorado regularly encounter decisions that can carry significant consequences.

“My hope is that it gives them a moment to pause, think through the consequences, and choose the path that keeps themselves and others as well as their futures safe,” Kingsley said.

Loveland Police Chief Tim Doran said firearm safety education is a responsibility shared across the community.

“Our young people have the power to make good choices today that will protect their future,” Doran said. “We’ll continue doing everything we can to help them make the right choices.”

The Fort Collins Police Services School Resource Officer team also emphasized the importance of preventing firearm-related tragedies through partnerships among law enforcement, schools and community organizations.

The new effort follows previous coalition campaigns addressing firearm safety. “Be Awkward…Ask” encouraged safe firearm storage and conversations between parents, while the 2021 “It Only Takes a Moment” campaign focused on teen suicide prevention and secure firearm storage.

“Choices” shifts the conversation more directly toward teens while also encouraging parents, educators, coaches, healthcare professionals and school resource officers to discuss firearm safety, decision-making and young people’s long-term goals.

The PSA was funded with support from coalition members and community partners, including Larimer County agencies, UCHealth, local police departments, school districts, suicide-prevention organizations, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office and the 8th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Learn more about the campaign at larimer.gov/choices and the Larimer County Juvenile Gun Safety Coalition at larimer.gov/cja/juvenile-gun-safety.

Source: Larimer County Juvenile Gun Safety Coalition