Historic Fire Service Inspires Loveland Sculpture

‘The Call to Serve’ honors early firefighters and artist roots with LFRA

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

JOHNSTOWN, Colo. — A new life-size bronze sculpture celebrating Northern Colorado’s firefighting history will be formally dedicated at Loveland Fire Rescue Authority’s Fire Station 10 on Thursday, October 8.

“The Call to Serve,” created by Colorado sculptor and former firefighter Austin Weishel, depicts an early firefighter in a moment of urgency, calling fellow firefighters forward toward a fire. The work draws inspiration from the beginnings of organized fire protection in Loveland and the region.

The project also has a personal connection for Weishel.

While attending high school, Weishel became a student firefighter with the Loveland fire service and developed his skills as a sculptor. He later completed fire academy training and went on to combine his emergency service experience with a career creating bronze monuments honoring firefighters, law enforcement officers, military personnel, and other public servants.

Weishel has described the Fire Station 10 commission as an opportunity to give something lasting back to the department that helped launch his firefighting career. The sculpture was completed in clay before entering the lost-wax bronze casting process earlier this year.

The life-size figure is based specifically on Loveland’s earliest organized firefighters. According to Weishel, that history dates to the formation of the Bartholf Hose Company in 1883.

The City of Loveland’s Visual Arts Commission has followed the project through its development. In January, commissioners were told the sculpture would be installed outside Fire Station 10 rather than inside, as originally considered, with the life-size figure elevated on a pedestal.

City records show the artwork was planned for installation at the station ahead of the annual July 4 pancake breakfast, with a smaller formal dedication ceremony anticipated later.

Loveland Fire Rescue Authority has now scheduled that dedication for 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. Thursday, October 8.

The public is invited to attend.

Event Details

What: Dedication of “The Call to Serve”

When: Thursday, October 8, 4:30–5:15 p.m.

Where: LFRA Fire Station 10, 4301 Ronald Reagan Blvd., Johnstown

Artist: Austin Weishel

Cost: Free; community invited

Attribution: Event information provided by Loveland Fire Rescue Authority. Additional background was obtained from City of Loveland Visual Arts Commission records, Austin Weishel, and published biographical information about the artist.