Deputy’s Patrol Car Hit in Greeley

Suspected impaired driver arrested after collision near Highway 85

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

GREELEY, Colo. — A Weld County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s patrol car was struck by a suspected impaired driver Saturday night in Greeley, according to the Greeley Police Department.

Police said officers responded at about 11:05 p.m. Sept. 26 to a crash near 18th Street and Highway 85.

According to investigators, the deputy had observed a vehicle being driven recklessly and making a wide turn across double yellow lines. The deputy stopped and activated the patrol vehicle’s emergency lights, but the other vehicle failed to stop and struck the front left portion of the patrol car.

Despite damage to the patrol vehicle, the deputy was able to maneuver behind the other vehicle and detain the driver until Greeley Police officers arrived, police said.

Greeley Police identified the driver as 26-year-old Oscar Lopez Mendoza. Investigators said Mendoza was driving with a revoked license stemming from a previous DUI conviction.

Mendoza was arrested and booked into the Weld County Jail on allegations including driving under the influence, driving with a revoked license and careless driving.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Greeley Police Officer Josh Franklin at [email protected].

Charges are allegations, and Mendoza is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Attribution: Information for this report was provided by the Greeley Police Department in a Sept. 30 news release, #26G013721.