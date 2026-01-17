Loveland Thunder Draft Horse Show Opens 2026 Season

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Multi-day draft horse showcase brings power, tradition, and family-friendly excitement to The Ranch

The 2026 show season kicks off in Loveland with the Loveland Thunder Draft Horse Show, a multi-day event celebrating the strength, skill, and heritage of draft horses. The show opens Saturday, January 17, at 5 p.m., with additional performances on Sunday and Monday at 1 p.m., drawing competitors and spectators from across the region.

Hosted at The Ranch Events Complex, the event features powerful draft teams, traditional showmanship, and a welcoming atmosphere for families and horse enthusiasts alike. Organizers encourage attendees to secure tickets early to avoid missing the opening excitement of the 2026 season.

Event dates and times:

Saturday, January 17, 2026 — 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 18, 2026 — 1:00 p.m.

Monday, January 19, 2026 — 1:00 p.m.

More details and tickets are available at https://westernstatesclassic.com/loveland%2C-co.

Find more events at northfortynews.com/calendar.