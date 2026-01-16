High Winds, Red Flag Warnings Raise Fire, Power Risks

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Damaging winds, extreme fire danger, blowing dust, and possible utility disruptions are expected across Northern Colorado through Friday.

A powerful weather system is impacting Northern Colorado, prompting multiple High Wind Warnings, Red Flag Warnings, and Hazardous Weather Outlooks from the National Weather Service. The combination of strong winds, very low humidity, dry fuels, and areas of blowing dust is creating dangerous conditions for travel, wildfire potential, and power reliability from Thursday evening through at least Friday evening.

High winds threaten travel and infrastructure

Across Larimer County below 6,000 feet, much of Weld County, Morgan County, and surrounding areas, northwest winds of 30–45 mph with gusts of 60-75 mph are expected. Winds increase Thursday evening, briefly ease overnight, then strengthen again early Friday before gradually diminishing later in the day.

The strongest impacts are expected along open highways and exposed corridors, where high-profile vehicles such as semis, RVs, campers, and trailers may encounter hazardous crosswinds. Gusts may also dislodge loose debris and strain infrastructure, resulting in isolated or scattered power outages.

Extreme fire danger under Red Flag Warnings

Widespread Red Flag Warnings are in effect Friday for Larimer and Boulder counties, the I-25 corridor, and much of the eastern plains. Forecast conditions include sustained northwest winds of 35–45 mph, gusts up to 70–75 mph, and relative humidity of 13–20 percent.

Fire officials warn that these conditions are conducive to rapid, unpredictable fire spread. Any spark could quickly become a fast-moving wildfire. Outdoor burning and spark-producing activities should be avoided.

Blowing dust and visibility hazards

Far eastern Colorado may experience blowing dust with visibility dropping to one-quarter mile or less, particularly Thursday night. These “brownout” conditions can change rapidly, making travel dangerous or life-threatening. Poor air quality may affect people with asthma or other respiratory conditions, children, and older adults.

Power safety measures already underway

The heightened fire danger coincides with utility safety actions already in place. As previously reported by North Forty News, some providers have activated enhanced power safety settings that may result in longer restoration times during outages. Readers can find details in our earlier report, “Power Shutoff Planned Amid Fire Danger,” available here:

https://northfortynews.com/category/news/power-shutoff-planned-amid-fire-danger/

What residents should do

Officials urge residents across Northern Colorado to:

Secure or bring loose outdoor items indoors

Avoid outdoor burning or any activity that could create sparks

Use extreme caution when driving, especially in high-profile vehicles

Delay travel in areas affected by blowing dust or peak winds when possible

Conditions are expected to gradually improve on Friday evening, though some wind-prone areas could see impacts linger into early Saturday. Residents should continue to monitor official forecasts and alerts.

Attribution: National Weather Service Denver/Boulder, Goodland KS, Pueblo CO, Cheyenne WY, North Platte NE