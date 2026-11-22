Chapungu Sculpture Park welcomes visitors for an evening holiday outing as Thanksgiving approaches.

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

The holiday season is taking shape in Loveland, where the All Is Bright Tour offers Northern Colorado residents a festive evening at Chapungu Sculpture Park.

The event is scheduled for Monday, November 23, at 5 p.m. at Chapungu Sculpture Park, 5995 Sky Pond Drive, Loveland.

A Holiday Outing in Loveland

Located in the Centerra area, Chapungu Sculpture Park is known for its outdoor sculptures and landscaped walking areas. The setting makes it a distinctive destination for residents looking to spend time outdoors during the holiday season.

The All Is Bright Tour adds another option to the region’s Thanksgiving-week calendar for families and friends looking for activities to enjoy together.

The event is also listed for Tuesday, November 24, and Wednesday, November 25, with a 5 p.m. start each evening.

Plan Your Visit

Visitors can explore the event listing for additional information about the tour and any participation requirements.

Event: All Is Bright Tour

Date: Monday, November 23, 2026

Time: 5 p.m.

Location: Chapungu Sculpture Park, 5995 Sky Pond Drive, Loveland

View the All Is Bright Tour event details.

Discover more holiday celebrations, concerts, and community activities in the North Forty News Community Calendar.