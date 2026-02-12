Loveland’s Annual Valentine’s Day Group Wedding & Vow Renewal Ceremony

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A Sweetheart City celebration for couples saying “I do” or renewing their vows on Valentine’s Day

Couples looking for a truly memorable way to celebrate Valentine’s Day can do it together in the heart of America’s Sweetheart City when Loveland hosts its Annual Valentine’s Day Group Wedding & Vow Renewal Ceremony on Saturday, February 14, 2026. The event begins at 3 p.m. at the Pulliam Community Building in downtown Loveland.

The romantic ceremony offers a customized experience with live music chosen by the couple, keepsake photos, and a signed marriage certificate from the officiant. Each couple receives a commemorative lock to “lock their love” on Loveland’s iconic LOVE or heart sculptures, along with signature wedding cupcakes from B Sweet Cupcakes, gift bags from Northern Colorado businesses, and special local discounts just for participating couples.

Designed for both newlyweds and those renewing their vows, the $160 per-couple package also includes professional photography of the big day and a chance to win a large gift basket featuring items from local businesses. The ceremony has become a signature Valentine’s tradition in Loveland, blending romance, community, and the city’s long-standing Sweetheart legacy.

Plan your day in Northern Colorado. Find today’s events and what’s happening next at northfortynews.com/calendar. https://northfortynews.com/calendar