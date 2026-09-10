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NoCo Parade of Homes Opens Sept. 11

North Forty News
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NoCo Parade of Homes Opens Sept. 11

Free self-guided tour showcases 36 Northern Colorado homes

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

NORTHERN COLORADO — Home design, new construction and building trends will be on display across the region when the 2026 Northern Colorado Parade of Homes opens Friday, Sept. 11.

The free, self-guided event runs Sept. 11–13 and returns for a second weekend Sept. 18–20. Homes are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each event day.

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Organized by the Home Builders Association of Northern Colorado, this year’s Parade features 36 homes from 24 builders, including two remodels.

Visitors can create their own route through participating communities and tour homes at their own pace. The event showcases a range of designs, construction techniques, finishes and home technology while giving prospective buyers and homeowners ideas for future projects.

Homes on the tour range from properties priced around $400,000 to luxury residences reaching approximately $3 million.

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The Parade is designed for more than active homebuyers. Organizers encourage anyone interested in architecture, remodeling, interior design or new-home trends to explore the entries.

A Parade of Homes guide and digital resources are available to help visitors choose homes and plan routes across Northern Colorado.

Admission is free and no guided tour is required.

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Event Details
Sept. 11–13 and Sept. 18–20, 2026
10 a.m.–5 p.m.
Homes throughout Northern Colorado
Free admission

Source: Home Builders Association of Northern Colorado and Northern Colorado Parade of Homes

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