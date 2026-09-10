Loveland Crash Leaves One Driver Dead

Police say driver may have lost consciousness before head-on collision

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

LOVELAND, Colo. — A 38-year-old Loveland resident died following a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon at Eisenhower Boulevard and Madison Avenue, according to the Loveland Police Department.

Police responded to the two-vehicle crash shortly before 5 p.m. Sept. 9.

Investigators said a Nissan Rogue driven by the Loveland resident was traveling east on Eisenhower Boulevard when it crossed into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with a westbound Ford Explorer driven by a 36-year-old Greeley resident.

Preliminary findings indicate the Nissan driver may have lost consciousness before crossing into opposing traffic, police said.

The Nissan driver was unconscious and not breathing when first responders arrived. Emergency crews began life-saving measures before transporting the driver to a hospital, where the driver was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the Ford Explorer suffered minor injuries, received treatment and was released.

Police said possible impairment involving drugs or alcohol remains under investigation and may have contributed to the crash. Speed does not appear to have been a factor.

Because of the severity of the collision, the Loveland Police Department CRASH Team responded and assumed the investigation. The roadway remained closed for several hours while investigators processed the scene.

“Crashes like this serve as a heartbreaking reminder of how quickly a routine drive can turn tragic,” Traffic Sgt. Jeff Mayers said. “Our thoughts go out to everyone impacted by this crash. We continue urging drivers to make responsible decisions behind the wheel.”

Loveland Police thanked Loveland Fire Rescue Authority, Thompson Valley EMS and the Colorado Department of Transportation for assisting at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Source: Loveland Police Department, Sept. 10, 2026