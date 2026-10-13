Northern Colorado Astronomical Society Explores the Stars

Clearview Library in Windsor hosts an evening of astronomy and discovery on October 15.

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

The wonders of the universe will take center stage in Windsor on Thursday, October 15, as the Northern Colorado Astronomical Society presents Exploring the Stars at Clearview Library.

This one-time event gives Northern Colorado residents a chance to explore astronomy and deepen their curiosity about the night sky.

Astronomy connects people with something much larger than their everyday surroundings. From distant planets to the countless stars visible across Colorado’s skies, the universe offers endless opportunities for discovery.

The Northern Colorado Astronomical Society event offers a local opportunity for astronomy enthusiasts to gather and engage with the subject. Whether someone has spent years observing the stars or is simply curious about what lies beyond Earth, the evening offers a reason to explore the science and wonder of space.

Clearview Library, located at 720 3rd Street in Windsor, will host the program.

Event Details

What: Exploring the Stars with Northern Colorado Astronomical Society

When: Thursday, October 15, 2026, at 6 p.m.

Where: Clearview Library, 720 3rd Street, Windsor

More Information: View the event on the North Forty News Calendar