Start your morning → Daily Update
Delivered every morning at 5 a.m.

Locally owned. Community Supported.
Free to read.

News | Events | Subscribe

Northern-Colorado-Morning-Briefing-fit-1200×900-insertion-169301

Latest Headlines

Northern Colorado Astronomical Society Explores the Stars

Blaine
,
Northern Colorado Astronomical Society Explores the Stars

Clearview Library in Windsor hosts an evening of astronomy and discovery on October 15.

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

The wonders of the universe will take center stage in Windsor on Thursday, October 15, as the Northern Colorado Astronomical Society presents Exploring the Stars at Clearview Library.

FCNad_092526_Fall-fit-900×750-insertion-169346

This one-time event gives Northern Colorado residents a chance to explore astronomy and deepen their curiosity about the night sky.

Astronomy connects people with something much larger than their everyday surroundings. From distant planets to the countless stars visible across Colorado’s skies, the universe offers endless opportunities for discovery.

The Northern Colorado Astronomical Society event offers a local opportunity for astronomy enthusiasts to gather and engage with the subject. Whether someone has spent years observing the stars or is simply curious about what lies beyond Earth, the evening offers a reason to explore the science and wonder of space.

Clearview Library, located at 720 3rd Street in Windsor, will host the program.

ChatGPT-Image-Sep-25-2026-10_02_20-PM-fit-900×750-insertion-168949

Event Details

Stay Connected to Northern Colorado

Discover more local events, community stories, and news that matters to Northern Colorado. Get the North Forty News Daily Update delivered to your inbox and stay connected to the communities you care about.

Start Your Free 30-Day Trial →

Local journalism. Local connections. Northern Colorado.

Featured Stories

October 9 2026 Edition