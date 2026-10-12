Wellington Man Arrested on Bias-Motivated Crime Charges

Larimer County deputies say the suspect threatened children and residents with a rifle and made racial slurs during a neighborhood confrontation.

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A Wellington man faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges after allegedly threatening children and other residents with a rifle and making racial slurs during a neighborhood confrontation Sunday evening.

According to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to multiple 911 calls shortly before 6 p.m. on October 11, reporting an argument involving a firearm in a Wellington neighborhood.

Investigators said the confrontation began when a driver encountered children riding electric motorcycles, commonly called e-motos, near a neighborhood park. The driver allegedly made threats before leaving the area and later returned on foot.

The dispute continued as the man returned to his residence and other people involved followed him. Witnesses told investigators that he retrieved a rifle and threatened to shoot people. Deputies also received reports that the man used racial slurs during the confrontation.

Deputies De-Escalate Confrontation

Deputies identified the suspect as 39-year-old John Alexander Hunter, who was contacted at his residence in the 4000 block of River Run Lane.

John Alexander Hunter

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Hunter was uncooperative and continued making threatening statements while children were present. Deputies de-escalated the confrontation and took him into custody without anyone being physically injured.

Following witness interviews and an investigation, Hunter was arrested on the following charges:

Six counts of felony menacing, a Class 5 felony

Three counts of bias-motivated crimes, a Class 1 misdemeanor

One count of prohibited use of a weapon, a Class 1 misdemeanor

Three counts of child abuse, a Class 2 misdemeanor

One count of disorderly conduct, a petty offense

The Larimer County Court set Hunter’s bond at $7,500 cash.

Sheriff Condemns Threats and Racial Slurs

“We will not tolerate violent threats or targeting people because of their ethnicity. This behavior is never acceptable, and it’s especially heinous when children are present,” Larimer County Sheriff John Feyen said.

Feyen praised deputies for their response and for resolving the confrontation without physical injuries.

“Fortunately, no one got physically hurt, but the harm caused by hatred is very real,” he said.

E-Moto Safety Remains a Community Concern

The Sheriff’s Office also noted that roadway safety involving electric bicycles and similar vehicles remains an ongoing concern throughout Northern Colorado.

Residents can review electric bicycle laws and safety recommendations through the Colorado Department of Transportation’s e-bike safety resources.

Authorities have not indicated that the children’s use of e-motos resulted in any citations or contributed to the criminal charges against Hunter.

All charges are allegations. Hunter is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

Source: Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, October 12, 2026.