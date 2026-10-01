Houska Automotive Marks 25 Years of Blood Donations

Fort Collins blood drive aims to surpass 1,300 donors with Halloween-themed event

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A longtime Fort Collins blood drive will celebrate its 25th year this Halloween season as Houska Automotive invites community members to donate blood and help local hospital patients.

The annual Houska Automotive Blood Drive is scheduled for Friday, October 30, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the UCHealth Garth Englund Blood Center, 1025 Pennock Place in Fort Collins.

Annual Houska Automotive Blood Drive

Organizers are encouraging donors to wear costumes for this year’s werewolf-themed “Give Till You Howl” event.

“Although we’re using a werewolf theme this year, there’s nothing scary about giving blood,” said LJ Houska, vice president of Houska Automotive. “It’s a simple way to help someone in our community, and we hope people will make an appointment, put on a costume and join us for this spirited Halloween tradition.”

Over the past 25 years, 1,250 people have donated through the annual drive, according to Houska Automotive. Organizers hope this year’s event will push the cumulative number of donors beyond 1,300.

Blood collected through the Garth Englund Blood Center remains in the region, supplying UCHealth Poudre Valley Hospital, Medical Center of the Rockies, Greeley Hospital and Longs Peak Hospital.

Donors at the October 30 event will receive a limited-edition “Give Till You Howl” T-shirt and be entered into a drawing for a chance to win one of two $100 Houska Automotive credits. One donor will also be randomly selected to receive a set of Goodyear tires.

Houska Automotive, a multigenerational Fort Collins business, has made blood donation part of its community involvement for decades.

Donors can reserve an appointment online. More information about Houska Automotive is available at HouskaAutomotive.com.

Attribution: Information for this story was provided by Houska Automotive.