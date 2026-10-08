Paranormal Investigation Returns to Windsor

Windsor History Museum becomes the setting for an October paranormal experience

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

October gets a little spookier in Windsor when Paranormal Windsor Investigates comes to the Windsor History Museum on Saturday, October 10.

Two sessions are listed for the evening, beginning at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. at the museum, 501 5th St. The historic setting makes the event an especially fitting addition to Northern Colorado’s October calendar.

For those looking beyond pumpkin patches and traditional fall festivals, the paranormal-themed evening offers a different way to get into the Halloween spirit while spending time at one of Windsor’s historic attractions.

Saturday, October 10 | 7:30 and 9:30 p.m.

Windsor History Museum

501 5th St., Windsor

Event details are available through the North Forty News Community Calendar at https://northfortynews.com/local-calendar.