Colorado Tightens Livestock Protections Against Screwworm

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Colorado agriculture officials are strengthening protections for livestock and other animals as New World Screwworm continues to pose a threat in neighboring regions.

The Colorado Agricultural Commission reviewed an updated emergency rule intended to prevent the parasite from entering the state and recommended that Colorado Commissioner of Agriculture Kate Greenberg adopt the rule by October 9. The measure replaces an emergency rule expiring the same day.

“With ongoing NWS outbreaks in neighboring regions and increased international livestock transport, updating our emergency rule is essential to protect the health and safety of Colorado’s animals and livestock industry,” State Veterinarian Dr. Maggie Baldwin said.

The Colorado Department of Agriculture said the updated rule responds to New World Screwworm detections in Texas and New Mexico, to increasing cases in northern Mexico, and to the reopening of international ports for livestock movement.The

New World Screwworm poses a serious animal health threat because its larvae infest wounds and feed on the living tissue of warm-blooded animals.

Under the updated rule, animals originating in established New World screwworm-infested zones face clarified import requirements. Those measures include pre-movement inspections, Certificates of Veterinary Inspection issued within 5 days of movement, entry permits, authorized treatment of open wounds, and post-arrival inspections.

The rule also establishes requirements for animals arriving from countries affected by New World Screwworm, including Mexico. Animals meeting federal import requirements established by agencies including the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and U.S. Customs and Border Protection will automatically satisfy Colorado’s requirements.

Additional safeguards apply to other species or animal movements that may not already be covered by federal monitoring.

Colorado officials also gain authority under the emergency rule to quarantine animals that do not comply with the requirements or order them returned to their premises of origin. Violations may also result in civil or criminal enforcement.

The measures are intended to reduce the possibility that infected animals could introduce the parasite into Colorado as livestock and other animals move across state and international borders.

More information about New World Screwworm and Colorado’s prevention measures is available from the Colorado Department of Agriculture at ag.colorado.gov/NWS.