Roma Ransom Brings Old-World Sounds to Fort Collins

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Folk duo blends traditional ballads and global influences during late-night performance at Salt Road Brewing

Music fans in Fort Collins can step into an evening of old-world melodies and intimate folk storytelling when Roma Ransom performs Friday, May 29, at Salt Road Brewing, LLC.

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The duo, featuring Grace Easley and Gordon, combines traditional American ballads with European influences, particularly Romanian-inspired sounds that helped shape the group’s name and musical identity. Their performances weave together vocals, violin, viola, guitar, and a variety of instruments into a sound that feels both timeless and deeply personal.

Audience members can expect familiar traditional songs like “Shady Grove” and “St. James Infirmary” alongside original interpretations and globally inspired arrangements. The pair’s classical training and broad musical background allow them to move easily between coffeehouse intimacy and larger live performances.

The concert runs from 7 p.m. to midnight and offers Northern Colorado residents another opportunity to experience live local music in a relaxed downtown setting.

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