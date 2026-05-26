Front Range Officers Honored for Traffic Safety Efforts

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Windsor Police and Colorado State University Police among Northern Colorado agencies recognized for impaired-driving enforcement and public-safety work.

State transportation leaders and victim advocates recognized law enforcement officers and agencies from across Colorado this week for their efforts to reduce impaired driving, increase seat belt use, and improve roadway safety — with several Northern Colorado agencies earning statewide honors.

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During the 2026 Front Range Law Enforcement Champion Awards ceremony at Empower Field in Denver, the Colorado Department of Transportation and Mothers Against Drunk Driving honored officers, investigators, victim advocates, and specialized enforcement teams working to prevent traffic deaths across the state.

Among the Northern Colorado honorees, the Traffic Safety Unit from the Windsor Police Department received recognition for Outstanding Dedication to Underage Drinking Prevention and Enforcement. The Colorado State University Police Department Nights Team was also honored as part of the Outstanding Team Dedication to Impaired Driving Enforcement award category.

The awards recognize individuals and agencies that demonstrate exceptional commitment to impaired driving enforcement, occupant protection, and traffic safety initiatives. According to CDOT, approximately one-third of traffic fatalities in Colorado involve an impaired driver, while many fatal crashes also involve occupants not wearing seat belts.

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Colorado’s current seat belt use rate stands at 90.7%, but officials estimate that an additional 70 lives could be saved each year if every driver and passenger buckled up consistently.

CDOT’s “The Heat Is On” enforcement campaign continues throughout the year with targeted high-visibility patrols, sobriety checkpoints, and additional DUI enforcement around holidays and major public events. More information about statewide traffic safety efforts is available through the Colorado Department of Transportation and Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

Source: Colorado Department of Transportation and Mothers Against Drunk Driving.