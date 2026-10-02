Runners Take Over Fort Collins Sunday

New Belgium Half Marathon and 5K Start Weekend Morning Downtown

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS — Runners will hit the streets of Fort Collins Sunday morning for the 2026 New Belgium Half Marathon & 5K, combining an early fall race with one of the city’s best-known gathering places.

The event begins at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, October 4, at New Belgium Brewing Company, 500 Linden St. in Fort Collins.

The combination of half-marathon and 5K distances appeals to runners seeking different levels of challenge, while the New Belgium location places the race close to downtown Fort Collins.

Even for those who aren’t running, a large community race can be a fun reason to head out early, cheer from along the route, and enjoy an October morning in the city.

Drivers traveling through the area Sunday morning should also be alert for runners and possible race-related traffic impacts.

Event Details

What: 2026 New Belgium Half Marathon & 5K

When: Sunday, October 4, 7:30 a.m.

Where: New Belgium Brewing Company, 500 Linden St., Fort Collins

More Info: https://northfortynews.com/local-calendar#/details/2026-new-belgium-half-marathon-5k/18210683/2026-10-04T07

Calendar: Find more Northern Colorado events at https://northfortynews.com/calendar.