The Burroughs Bring Album Release Celebration to Washington’s

The Northern Colorado soul and funk band takes the stage November 7 for a special evening of live music.

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Northern Colorado’s own The Burroughs are preparing for a special night of music as they celebrate an album release at Washington’s in downtown Fort Collins on Saturday, November 7.

The concert begins at 7 p.m. and gives local music fans a chance to experience one of the region’s established soul and funk acts live.

Based in Greeley, The Burroughs have built their musical identity around energetic performances, rich horn arrangements, and a sound influenced by classic soul, funk, and rhythm and blues.

The group’s music combines a vintage-inspired approach with a contemporary stage presence, creating performances designed to get audiences moving.

Album release celebrations are especially meaningful for working musicians, offering an opportunity to share new creative work directly with listeners and celebrate the collaboration involved in producing a recording.

For The Burroughs, the Fort Collins performance also highlights the strength of Northern Colorado’s regional music scene, where artists can build audiences across neighboring communities.

Washington’s, located at 132 Laporte Avenue, has become an important venue for live music in downtown Fort Collins, hosting touring performers and regional acts.

Saturday’s concert offers fans a chance to support musicians with local roots while enjoying an evening of soul-driven live entertainment.

Those interested in attending should check the venue for ticket availability and additional concert information.

Event details: Saturday, November 7, 2026, at 7 p.m., Washington’s, 132 Laporte Avenue, Fort Collins.