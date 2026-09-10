Tony Furtado Trio Headlines Rock Garden Concert

Sept. 16 fundraiser supports three Northern Colorado nonprofits

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Live music, an outdoor garden setting and support for local nonprofits will come together Sept. 16 as the Rock Garden Concert Series returns to Fort Collins Nursery.

The Tony Furtado Trio, featuring Luke Price and Simon Chrisman, will headline the evening, joined by the Johnny B Connolly Trio, featuring Cary Novotny and Maire Egan. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the show beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The concert marks the final performance in the 11th season of Fort Collins Nursery’s Rock Garden Concert Series. The nursery at 2121 E. Mulberry St. transforms into an outdoor concert venue known as “The Rock Garden,” with the audience surrounded by plants and trees.

The concert is a fundraiser benefiting The Matthews House, Project Self-Sufficiency and The Family Center/La Familia, three Northern Colorado organizations serving local individuals and families. Food will be available from Schmickels Hot Dog Cart, with beer and wine also offered. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, and well-behaved pets on leashes are welcome.

Advance tickets are $32, increasing to $37 at the door, and children 12 and younger are admitted free. The Rock Garden Concert Series is presented by Horsetooth Heating, Air & Plumbing, with DS Constructors LLC sponsoring the Sept. 16 show.

When: Wednesday, Sept. 16; doors 5:30 p.m., show 6:30 p.m.

Where: Fort Collins Nursery, 2121 E. Mulberry St., Fort Collins

Tickets: $32 advance, $37 at the door; children 12 and younger free

Details and tickets: FortCollinsNursery.com

Source: Fort Collins Nursery