Three Years Later, Investigators Seek Answers in Gallenstein Death

Sheriff’s Office renews call for information in Reservoir Ridge case

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Three years after Fort Collins resident Paul Gallenstein was found dead along a trail near Horsetooth Reservoir, Larimer County investigators are renewing their appeal for information that could help solve the case.

Gallenstein, 64, was found on the Foothills Trail near Reservoir Ridge on the morning of Sept. 10, 2023. The Larimer County Coroner determined that he died from a gunshot injury. The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the death as a potential homicide.

On the third anniversary of Gallenstein’s death, the Sheriff’s Office said investigators remain actively committed to determining what happened and asked anyone who was in the area that day to come forward with information.

Investigators initially conducted an extensive search involving personnel from Investigations, Forensic Services, Emergency Services, K9 teams and drone operators. No weapon was located during the search.

The Sheriff’s Office said Gallenstein’s family has continued seeking answers, including through billboards displayed around Northern Colorado. His family is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information that leads investigators to a successful resolution of the case.

LCSO described Gallenstein as more than the face seen on posters around the region, remembering him as a husband, brother, best friend, travel companion, fishing buddy and longtime member of the Northern Colorado community.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is encouraged to submit a tip through the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. A dedicated tipline is also available at 970-498-7331.

Source: Larimer County Sheriff’s Office

Paul Gallenstein Tipline and Case Information