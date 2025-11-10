Windsor Honors Veterans with Free Community Events and Ceremonies on November 11

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Town hosts public tributes recognizing local veterans’ service and sacrifice this Veterans Day

WINDSOR, Colo. (Nov. 10, 2025) – The Town of Windsor will host several events this Veterans Day, Tuesday, November 11, to honor and celebrate the courage and commitment of those who have served our nation. Residents are invited to participate in activities throughout the day that recognize veterans across Northern Colorado.

The day begins at the Windsor Community Recreation Center, where veterans and one guest will receive free admission. A grab-and-go breakfast will be offered in the Pine Room from 7 to 11 a.m., and attendees can pick up a complimentary “Thank You” coffee mug, available while supplies last.

Volunteers are encouraged to join the Flag Placement at Lakeview Cemetery, where participants will place American flags on veterans’ graves to honor those laid to rest. Flags will be provided, and community members of all ages are welcome to assist.

Two Veterans Day assemblies are open to the public:

Windsor High School , from 10–11 a.m.

, from Severance High School, from 1:45–2:45 p.m.

These events provide residents with opportunities to come together, reflect, and express gratitude for the sacrifices made by veterans in Northern Colorado and beyond.

For more information about upcoming community events, visit windsorgov.com.

Source: Town of Windsor