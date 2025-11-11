Loveland Police Launch Free Narcan Kiosk to Save Lives

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

New resource offers no-cost naloxone access to help prevent overdose deaths in the community

LOVELAND, Colo. – The Loveland Police Department has installed a Narcan (naloxone) kiosk in its front lobby at 810 E. 10th Street, offering a life-saving resource that is free, anonymous, and available to all. The kiosk provides community members with access to naloxone—commonly known by its brand name Narcan—an opioid overdose reversal medication that can save lives in emergency situations.

Visitors can walk up, take a box, and leave—no questions asked, according to the department. The initiative aims to make life-saving medication accessible to anyone who might encounter an overdose situation, whether a family member, friend, or passerby.

“This project was several months in the making,” said Public Information Officer Chris Padgett. “Narcan saves lives; the significance needs no explanation. If this kiosk saves even one person, the effort holds value beyond measure.”

Loveland Police Department’s Narcan (naloxone) kiosk (Photo courtesy Loveland Police Department)

Chief Doran, the department’s Co-Response team at SummitStone Health Partners, and detectives from the drug task force collaborated to bring the kiosk online. Padgett emphasized that the effort reflects the department’s commitment to community well-being and response to the growing threat of fentanyl and other dangerous narcotics.

“Drug use often destroys a person’s life,” Padgett added. “No one deserves to die due to addiction, and we hope users can find recovery and freedom.”

Community members are encouraged to visit the Loveland Police Department lobby to pick up Narcan and learn more about overdose prevention resources.

For more information, visit the Loveland Police Department website.

Information and quotes courtesy of the Loveland Police Department.