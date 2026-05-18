Windsor Jazz Ensemble Wins Again

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Windsor High School students earn international jazz honors for second straight year

Students at Windsor High School are once again receiving international recognition after the school’s vocal jazz ensemble, Wizardry, earned top honors in the 49th Annual DownBeat Student Music Awards.

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Wizardry was named the high school winner in the “Large Vocal Jazz Ensemble” category, marking the ensemble’s second consecutive win in one of the most respected student jazz competitions in the world.

The recognition places Windsor students alongside elite music programs from across the United States and around the globe. Hosted annually by DownBeat Magazine, the awards celebrate excellence in jazz performance, composition, and musicianship at the middle school, high school, and collegiate levels.

In addition to the ensemble award, Windsor student Kimberlin Cohen received an Outstanding Soloist Award for her featured vocal performance in Wizardry’s competition submission.

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According to competition organizers, submissions are evaluated by professional jazz musicians and educators using rigorous standards that include creativity, technical skill, improvisation, ensemble balance, and artistic expression.

“Wizardry takes on incredibly difficult music with curiosity, humility, care, and a lot of hard work,” said Murphy, the ensemble’s director. “When they are together, the room is full of laughter, the music is rich, and they truly see and honor one another. Witnessing this has been one of the greatest honors of my career.”

The achievement highlights the strength of arts education in Northern Colorado and brings national attention to Windsor’s growing music program.

More information about the awards is available through DownBeat Magazine.

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Attribution: Information provided by Windsor High School.