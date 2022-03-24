Northern Colorado News Audio Update: March 24, 2022

I’m Blaine Howerton with your March 24th North Forty News update…

The photo of the week this week is from Maija Priebe. The photo was taken at the exchange in Fort Collins. It’s a beautiful shot, and Ms. Priebe will be getting a free print from our sponsor, Sanderosa Art Gallery. Submit yours! yourphotos@norfortynews.com

KidsPak in Loveland is Addressing Rising Food Costs by increasing the amount of food per bag, and distributing bags over a greater portion of the calendar year. KidsPak currently has three rotating menus with an average cost of $7.90 per bag. KidsPak is a weekend hunger-relief program for students in the Thompson School District community, including Loveland and Berthoud. They deliver tens of thousands of meals every year to kids and their families.

The Alchemy Behind Black Gold: The Practice of Composting. Last week in our weekly North Forty Gardner article about composting… we examined it as a concept. This week’s article will shift from concept to application. Find it now in our gardening section.

