By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

BAE Systems is expanding its Colorado manufacturing operations into Weld County, with plans to create more than 200 jobs over the next two years and potentially employ about 600 people when the new facility reaches full capacity.

The aerospace, defense, and security company has purchased a 130,000-square-foot production facility on approximately 13 acres in Weld County. The investment will expand manufacturing capacity for space-based hardware and advanced sensor systems, strengthening Northern Colorado’s growing role in the aerospace industry.

Gov. Jared Polis, Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera, and the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) announced the expansion.

BAE Systems expects to hire more than 200 employees over the next 12 to 24 months. Available positions will include manufacturing technicians, engineers, machinists, production supervisors, manufacturing planners, and supply chain specialists.

The company anticipates beginning production at the facility in early 2028, following renovations and equipment installation.

New Manufacturing Investment in Northern Colorado

The Weld County facility will become BAE Systems’ first production location in the county, extending its existing Colorado manufacturing operations in Boulder, Broomfield and Westminster.

“We look forward to expanding our production capabilities in Colorado with our first facility in Weld County,” said Alexis Wang, vice president of Operations for BAE Systems.

Wang credited support from Weld County commissioners and state officials as an important factor in the company’s decision to locate the production operation in Colorado.

BAE Systems considered Ohio and Texas before selecting Weld County for the expansion.

The company employs more than 41,000 people worldwide, including nearly 5,000 in Colorado.

Weld County Commissioner Scott James said the investment offers an opportunity to diversify the local economy while creating skilled jobs.

“This industry provides skilled, high-paying jobs for both factory workers and engineers, and this represents a strong opportunity for economic growth and diversification,” James said.

State Incentives Support Expansion

Colorado approved a package of economic development incentives tied to the company’s investment and job creation commitments.

The Colorado Economic Development Commission authorized up to $11.18 million in performance-based Job Growth Incentive Tax Credits over eight years.

The commission also approved CHIPS Refundable Tax Credits, allowing BAE Systems to elect to receive up to $8.6 million of earned incentives as refundable credits at 80% of their value.

The incentives depend on the company meeting specified job-creation and salary requirements. During the state’s economic development review, the state identified the expansion as Project Mercury and Project Sodium.

Additional support will come through Colorado’s Opportunity Now Tax Credit program, which will provide a refundable tax credit covering half the cost of $5.3 million in equipment purchases.

According to state officials, the equipment and associated training programs are projected to support training and retention associated with 16,978 jobs over 15 years. That figure reflects the state’s long-term training projection and should not be confused with the approximately 600 positions BAE Systems expects at the Weld County facility when fully operational.

Aerospace Industry Continues Growing in Colorado

Colorado officials characterized the announcement as another significant investment in the state’s aerospace and advanced manufacturing sectors.

“This investment will bring hundreds of good-paying jobs to Weld County and further solidify our state as a hub for cutting-edge technology and innovation,” Polis said.

OEDIT Executive Director Eve Lieberman said the expansion reflects Colorado’s skilled workforce and collaboration among state and local economic development organizations.

Raymond H. Gonzales, president of the Metro Denver Economic Development Corporation, said the investment strengthens the region’s position in aerospace manufacturing and shows the importance of government-industry partnerships.

For Weld County, the expansion offers an opportunity to add specialized manufacturing jobs to an economy historically tied to agriculture, energy production, and industrial development.

The facility will focus on advanced technologies used in space-based systems, adding another aerospace manufacturing operation to Northern Colorado’s regional economy.

BAE Systems plans to continue retrofitting the building and purchasing production equipment through the remainder of 2026, with manufacturing operations expected to begin in early 2028.