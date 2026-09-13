Hamburgers for Hospice Raises $1,000 for Pathways

Fort Collins fundraiser supports hospice care and grief services

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS — A lunchtime fundraiser organized by Wilbur’s Total Beverage and Mantooth Company raised $1,000 for Pathways, supporting hospice, palliative care and grief services for Northern Colorado families.

The annual “Hamburgers for Hospice” event was held Sept. 4 at Wilbur’s Total Beverage in Fort Collins. Community members could receive a grilled hamburger, brat or hot dog in exchange for a donation to Pathways.

Mantooth Company and Wilbur’s provided the food for the event, allowing all donations collected to go directly to Pathways.

“Pathways plays such an important role in our community, and we’re honored to support the work they do,” said Connie Hanrahan, owner of Mantooth Company. “Hamburgers for Hospice gives us a chance to come together, have some fun and, most importantly, help ensure local families have access to the care and support they need during some of life’s most difficult moments.”

Pathways, established in 1978, is a nonprofit serving Larimer and Weld counties. The organization provides hospice care for people nearing the end of life, palliative care for people living with serious illnesses and grief support for individuals and families.

Wilbur’s Total Beverage and Mantooth Company have longstanding relationships with Pathways and other local nonprofit organizations.

More information about Pathways and its services is available at pathways-care.org.