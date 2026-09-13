Dogs Rescued From Highway 66 House Fire

Firefighters Quickly Contain Garage Fire; No Serious Injuries Reported

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Firefighters quickly contained a house fire along State Highway 66 after a relative of the homeowner spotted the blaze and rescued dogs from inside the home.

Weld County Dispatch received a report shortly after noon of a possible structure fire in the 1300 block of State Highway 66, according to Mountain View Fire Rescue.

Garage Fire, 1300 block of State Highway 66 (Photo courtesy Mountain View Fire Rescue)

Engine 203 arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the garage. Firefighters entered the structure and began attacking the garage fire while a second crew pulled another hose line and established a water supply.

Mountain View Fire Rescue was assisted by Frederick-Firestone Fire Protection District and a water tender from Front Range Fire Rescue. Crews had the fire under control and stopped further loss by 1:08 p.m.

No one was home when the fire started. However, the homeowner’s brother was nearby, noticed the fire and called for help. He then entered the home and rescued dogs that were still inside.

No serious injuries to people or animals were reported.

Mountain View Fire Rescue’s fire marshal and investigator responded to determine what caused the fire. The cause remained under investigation in the department’s initial report.

Source: Mountain View Fire Rescue