Pedestrian Killed by Train Near Greeley

Police say the man stepped back onto the tracks after a warning horn sounded

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

GREELEY, Colo. — A 36-year-old man was killed Wednesday morning after being struck by a Union Pacific train near the Highway 34 and Highway 85 interchange.

Greeley Police officers responded to the railroad tracks south of the interchange at approximately 6 a.m. September 30.

According to the department’s preliminary investigation, a northbound Union Pacific train was traveling through the area when the conductor saw an adult man walking north along the tracks.

Police said the conductor sounded the train’s horn. The man initially moved to the side of the tracks, then moved back onto them and into the train’s path.

Medical personnel responded, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities tentatively identified the victim as a 36-year-old man. The Weld County Coroner’s Office will release his identity after notifying next of kin.

The incident affected rail crossings in the Evans area during the morning investigation. The crossings at 31st and 37th streets were temporarily closed, with the 42nd Street crossing remaining open. The crossings later reopened.

Greeley Police said the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Garrett Casperson at [email protected].

Attribution: Information provided by the Greeley Police Department