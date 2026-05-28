Jessup Farm Hosts Kids Market

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Young entrepreneurs will showcase handmade goods and creativity at a free family event in Fort Collins this June

Families in Northern Colorado will have a chance to support young creators and future business owners during Kids’ Entrepreneur Day at Jessup Farm on June 20.

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The free community event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and invites local children to set up booths and sell handmade items, including crafts, artwork, baked goods, and other original products. Organizers say the event is designed to encourage creativity, confidence, and hands-on learning while giving kids a public space to share their work.

Young entrepreneurs participating in the event will receive free booth space at the farm. Participants are asked to provide their own tables, tents, and displays. Organizers hope the event will help children gain experience talking with customers, managing sales, and learning practical business skills in a supportive environment.

Families attending the event can browse the booths, meet local young makers, and enjoy summer activities at the historic Fort Collins destination. During the event, Josh & John’s Ice Cream will offer $3.95 kid-sized cones with sprinkles.

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Organizers encourage interested participants to reserve booth space before June 17. More information is available at Jessup Farm.

Jessup Farm is home to several locally owned businesses and community gathering spaces in a restored farm setting on Fort Collins’ east side. The venue regularly hosts seasonal events, dining experiences, shopping opportunities, and family-friendly activities for residents and visitors across Northern Colorado.

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Source: Jessup Farm