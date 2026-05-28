Larimer Extends Fire Restrictions

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

County officials say dry, windy conditions continue to create high wildfire danger across unincorporated areas.

Larimer County officials have extended fire restrictions across all unincorporated areas of the county due to ongoing drought conditions, above-normal temperatures, and persistent winds continuing to raise wildfire concerns heading into summer.

Community Message

The Larimer County Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously on Tuesday to extend the restrictions at the recommendation of the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. The restrictions, first adopted May 6, will remain in effect through July 21 at 11:59 p.m.

County officials said recent rainfall has not significantly reduced wildfire risk, particularly in grasslands and forested areas throughout Northern Colorado.

The restrictions apply to all climate zones in unincorporated Larimer County, including areas below 6,000 feet, between 6,000 and 9,000 feet, and above 9,000 feet. Residents can view the county’s interactive fire restriction map through Larimer County’s fire restriction map.

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Under the current restrictions, several activities are prohibited, including contained open fires in outdoor fireplaces or fire pits, charcoal and wood-burning grills, outdoor smoking in open spaces and trails, and the use of combustion-engine devices without approved spark arresters.

Certain activities are still permitted, including indoor fireplaces and wood stoves, propane or gas-fueled grills and camp stoves, authorized burn permits, and permissible fireworks that do not leave the ground under Colorado law.

County officials reminded residents that violations of the fire restrictions can result in fines and urged residents to stay aware of changing conditions as wildfire season intensifies across the region.

The full fire restriction resolution is available through the Larimer County official documents.

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Attribution: Information provided by Larimer County.