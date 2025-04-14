New Windsor Grocery Tax Rebate Offers Relief for Residents

The Town of Windsor has launched a new Grocery Sales Tax Rebate Program to help income-qualifying residents manage rising food costs. Eligible households can receive up to $250 per year to reimburse the Windsor sales tax paid on grocery purchases made within town limits.

“As grocery prices continue to increase, every bit counts for many families,” said Windsor Mayor Julie Cline. “This program helps residents stretch their budgets a little further.”

Town Manager Shane Hale added, “It’s a small but meaningful way we can support our community’s well-being.”

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



What You Need to Know:

Annual rebate limit : $250 per household

: $250 per household Eligible purchases : Groceries from Windsor-based stores or delivery services (no alcohol/tobacco)

: Groceries from Windsor-based stores or delivery services (no alcohol/tobacco) Income requirement : Must be at or below 60% of area median income (e.g., $66,886 for a family of four)

: Must be at or below 60% of area median income (e.g., $66,886 for a family of four) Required documentation : Valid photo ID Proof of Windsor residency 2024 federal tax return or income affidavit Grocery receipts showing Windsor sales tax

:

Applications may be submitted anytime, but payments will be issued in July and December. Residents can apply up to twice a year, not to exceed the $250 annual cap.

To start the application or learn more, visit:

👉 windsorgov.com/GroceryTaxRebate