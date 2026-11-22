Former state climatologist and CoCoRaHS founder remembered for transforming weather observation and inspiring generations of citizen scientists

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Nolan Doesken, a longtime Colorado State University climatologist whose passion for weather helped create one of North America’s largest citizen science networks, has died following a battle with Parkinson’s disease.

For more than four decades, Doesken helped Coloradans understand their changing climate while encouraging everyday residents to participate in scientific discovery.

His influence extended far beyond university laboratories, reaching thousands of volunteers who now measure precipitation in their own backyards.

Doesken shows off the type of rain gauge used by the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail, and Snow network, known as CoCoRaHS, a citizen science group he founded. (Photo by John Eisele / CSU Photography)

A Legacy Rooted in Fort Collins

Doesken joined Colorado State University in 1977, serving as assistant state climatologist for 30 years before becoming Colorado’s state climatologist in 2006. He also directed CSU’s Colorado Climate Center until his retirement in 2017.

One of his most significant achievements emerged from tragedy.

Following the devastating 1997 Spring Creek flash flood that killed five people in Fort Collins, Doesken recognized the need for more detailed rainfall observations.

That realization inspired the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network (CoCoRaHS), established in 1998.

The program invited ordinary residents to measure and report precipitation using inexpensive rain gauges, creating valuable information for researchers, forecasters, and emergency managers.

Today, CoCoRaHS includes more than 28,000 active observers across North America and surrounding regions. More than 66,000 volunteers have participated since its founding.

Making Science Personal

Beyond founding CoCoRaHS, Doesken authored more than 50 peer-reviewed scientific publications and helped develop the Standardized Precipitation Index, an internationally used tool for measuring drought severity.

Yet colleagues frequently emphasized his kindness and ability to connect with people.

“Nolan had a way of making you feel as if you knew him, even if you had never met him,” said current Colorado State Climatologist Russ Schumacher.

CSU System Chancellor Tony Frank remembered Doesken as a scientist whose humility and generosity matched his expertise.

His enthusiasm began during childhood in Illinois, where watching snowfall and changing skies sparked a lifelong fascination.

One Final Message

Before his death, Doesken prepared a farewell letter to the CoCoRaHS community, thanking the thousands who helped turn his idea into an international network.

He encouraged volunteers to continue observing weather and discovering the wonder he experienced throughout his life.

“My final wishes are that you will keep our network going strong in the years ahead,” he wrote.

For Northern Colorado, Doesken’s legacy lives on through every volunteer rain gauge, every recorded snowfall, and every observation that deepens understanding of the region’s climate.