Outpost Sunsport Gives Lift to Bird Conservancy of the Rockies

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

United by their shared love of the outdoors, Outpost Sunsport staff and customers celebrated Earth Day by raising $1,000 for Bird Conservancy of the Rockies.

For a week surrounding Earth Day, Outpost Sunsport annually donates 10% of all Breezesta Adirondack Chair purchases to this nonprofit that works to conserve birds – and their natural habitats – through science, land stewardship, and educational programs. In fact, since 2011, Outpost Sunsport has donated $12,000 to the Bird Conservancy.

It’s common knowledge that birds are important indicators of environmental change. Outpost Sunsport selected Breezesta Adirondack chairs for this benefit since these are sustainably made from recycled milk jugs and water bottles. The chairs are colorful, comfortable and prevent plastic from entering our landfills.

Outpost Sunsport also carries several furniture brands that closely align with its mission to care for the environment and also offers a line of sustainable items.

About Outpost Sunsport: Established in 1972, Outpost Sunsport, a locally owned and operated outdoor retail store now located at 931 E. Harmony Road, No. 1, Fort Collins. outpostsunsport.com. 970-225-1455

About Bird Conservancy of the Rockies: The nonprofit connects people, birds, and land with the mission of conserving birds and their habitat through science, education, and land stewardship. Birdconservancy.org. 970-482-1707