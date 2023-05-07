Pianos About Town Announces 2023 Piano Artists 

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Pianos About Town, a program that brings local art and spontaneous music to the streets of Fort Collins, today announced the artists selected to paint pianos in 2023.

Local artists selected to paint pianos in 2023 are Savannah Anderson, Anna Berman, Mallory Cash, Courtney Dore, Chelsea Ermer, Angel and Jose Gonzales, Katelynn Mai-Fusco, Jennie Mizrahi, Natalia Popham, Stacy Reynolds, Chelsea Romaniello, Willow Sedam and Julie Young. View all the 2023 artist concepts at fcgov.com/artspublic/pianos.

Outdoor summer painting starts May 3 at the Art in Action tent on the south side of Fort Collins’ Old Town Square.

New Artist Profile: Angel and Jose Gonzales, “Peaceful Songs”

Angel and Jose Gonzales are the first father-daughter duo to paint a piano for the Pianos About Town program. Angel Gonzales learned to paint from her father, Jose Gonzales.

“Since I was little, my father has shown me his passion for art, and we often created art together,” said Angel Gonzales. “I am thankful I have been able to experience creating and growing as an artist with him in Fort Collins.”

Their design is titled “Peaceful Songs,” and features dandelions, which signify hopes and dreams.

New Artist Profile: Chelsea Romaniello, “Fourth Generation”

Chelsea Romaniello comes from a long line of quilters; and her family’s quilt designs are taking on a new life as part of the Pianos About Town program. Romaniello will paint a piano using her family’s quilt patterns that date back as far as the 1800’s.

“For this design, I was inspired by the patterns and colors of my family’s old quilts.” said Romaniello. “I look forward to honoring my family’s craft of quilting through this piece.”

About Pianos About Town

Pianos About Town brings local art and spontaneous music to the streets of Fort Collins. Pianos About Town started in 2010 as a collaboration among Bohemian Foundation, the City of Fort Collins Art in Public Places program and the Fort Collins Downtown Development Authority. Community members watch as local artists transform donated pianos into public art.

Scattered among 20 locations across town in the summer, and six locations in the winter, the completed pianos offer surprise interruptions of color and music across Fort Collins. The whimsical pianos beckon to passersby and invite them to make and listen to music together.