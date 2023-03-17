Windsor Easter Eggstravaganza

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

The Easter Bunny is stopping by to celebrate the 16th Annual Easter Eggstravaganza! During an egg splash in the Windsor Recreation Center’s indoor pool, search for eggs in the water.

Take part in the traditional egg hunt in the gym, and enjoy open gym activities, games, and a chance to win door prizes with your child on this sweet and special day!

Bring your Easter basket and swimsuit! Open gym activities will be from 10:00 am to noon.

Please register for your desired wave preference, and please choose only one wave in which to participate. Waves begin at 10:15 am. For ages 3-5. Register at windsorgov.com/Calendar.aspx?EID=5334.