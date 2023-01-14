Letter to the Editor

Dear Newspaper,

Fairly recently I moved to the city of Fort Collins to pursue an Ecosystem Science and Sustainability degree at Colorado State University. Originally I am from Bend, Oregon and while adjusting to my new life here in Colorado, I have noticed a few issues regarding the sustainability of my new home that I would like to shed light on.

In my opinion, Colorado State University is not as “green” as they claim to be. When doing extensive research earlier this year trying to decide where I wanted to spend the next four years, one of the main things that stood out about CSU is their green levels, and the care they put into being better for the environment. Obviously as I am passionate about future sustainability of the world and plan to go into a career where I create solutions to problems that are leading to climate change, this was very important for me. However, from a few things I have observed, this greenness is not always the case. Although I am not an expert and only 19 with limited research background, some of my senses have told me that certain things here on campus are problems. Specifically, in the dining halls. Not only does the food waste, trash and recyclables all go in the same place, but the to-go items almost never end up recycled or in a place that would be considered “sustainable.” Although feeding thousands of kids everyday is a difficult job and a tough process to manage, I believe with proper redirection of funds these big problems can be fixed with simple solutions.

Although I can throw out a few ideas, such as better sorting of wastes and more efficient washing of dishes, there are people who dedicate their lives to figuring out these solutions already. These solutions probably already exist! This being said, I believe rising awareness of this problem will help take a step for Colorado State to head toward that green future they claim to have.

Thank you for the consideration, and go rams!

Erica Mortland, Colorado State University Student